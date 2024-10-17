Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gerald E. Connolly

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Science Applications International stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) on 10/10/2024.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Connolly

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

