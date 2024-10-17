Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.9 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.