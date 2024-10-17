SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.