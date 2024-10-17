SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,123,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 143,520 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

