SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after purchasing an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

