SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.