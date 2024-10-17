SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $271.91 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.25 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

