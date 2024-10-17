Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and Seelos Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.92 billion 9.78 $2.34 billion $5.19 36.80 Seelos Therapeutics $2.20 million 1.00 -$37.88 million N/A N/A

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Seelos Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 9 1 3.10 Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zoetis and Seelos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $221.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Zoetis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Seelos Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Seelos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 26.29% 50.67% 17.88% Seelos Therapeutics 203.13% N/A -431.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoetis beats Seelos Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). Its preclinical programs include SLS-007, a peptidic inhibitor to treat patients with PD; SLS-008 for the treatment of pediatric indications; SLS-004 for the treatment of PD; SLS-010, an H3 receptor antagonist; and SLS-012. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

