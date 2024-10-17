Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

