Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Shell Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
