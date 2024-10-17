Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Decreases By 9.0%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after buying an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $312.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

