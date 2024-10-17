Short Interest in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Drops By 10.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $164.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 45.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

