Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Rises By 6.9%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

ARI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 531,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.21%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 81,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

