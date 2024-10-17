Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Increases By 6.0%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Down 6.1 %

OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

About Apollo Silver

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.