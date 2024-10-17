Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Drops By 8.8%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,559,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 8,293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.3 days.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.12. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $842.85 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1251 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

