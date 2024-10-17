Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Decreases By 10.1%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,111. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

