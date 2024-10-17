Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Decreases By 6.7%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,873,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.00. The company had a trading volume of 666,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

