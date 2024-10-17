Short Interest in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Declines By 9.2%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

