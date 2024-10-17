Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Rises By 6.9%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 718.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 44,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,095. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

