Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Drops By 10.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,367. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

