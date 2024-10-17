Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Increases By 7.3%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

