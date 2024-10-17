Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Drops By 8.1%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cannae Stock Up 3.9 %

Cannae stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 466,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.88. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). Cannae had a negative net margin of 93.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cannae by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 84.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,611,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Cannae by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 87,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

