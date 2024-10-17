Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 9.3%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.77. 2,771,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $160.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,956,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

