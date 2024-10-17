Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 7.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,898,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 4,208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.