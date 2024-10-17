Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Drops By 7.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,898,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 4,208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of CHLLF stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
About China Literature
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Literature
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.