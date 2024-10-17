Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Increases By 8.3%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Critical Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRML traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Critical Metals has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $18.56.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.