Short Interest in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Increases By 8.3%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 258,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CRML traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. Critical Metals has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $18.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
