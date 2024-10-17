Short Interest in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Grows By 9.0%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $124.14. 375,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,242. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

