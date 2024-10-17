Short Interest in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Increases By 9.4%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 23.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 434,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.13. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $144,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,993 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

