Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Rises By 13.5%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after buying an additional 1,606,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $110,816,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

