Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Grows By 8.2%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,058. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%.

