Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Increases By 6.0%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 350,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $14.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

