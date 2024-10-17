Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Increases By 8.0%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,237,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

