Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Increases By 8.0%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,237,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 2,997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.8 days.
Element Fleet Management Price Performance
Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.
About Element Fleet Management
