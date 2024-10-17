Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 6.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,886,300 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,635,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,050.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Emera from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Emera Trading Up 1.6 %

Emera Company Profile

EMRAF stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

