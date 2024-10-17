Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Rises By 7.4%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESH Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,487. ESH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,888,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

