Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Decreases By 11.1%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,841,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

