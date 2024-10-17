Short Interest in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Decreases By 7.2%

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in F.N.B. by 48.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.