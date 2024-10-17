Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Rises By 5.3%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 35,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,474,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

