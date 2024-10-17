Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Drops By 8.3%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 837,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,723. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.