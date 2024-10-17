Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expands By 12.3%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 651,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 579,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

