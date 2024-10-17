Short Interest in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Drops By 8.6%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
