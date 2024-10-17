Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Grows By 10.0%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after acquiring an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.51. The company had a trading volume of 301,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

