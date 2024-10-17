Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Grows By 8.2%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 29,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 13,779,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. KE has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $135,880,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $70,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KE by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,152 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of KE by 180.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,268,000 after buying an additional 2,694,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America lifted their target price on KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

