Short Interest in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Drops By 7.1%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $471.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,358,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,850,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.