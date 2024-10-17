Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Expands By 8.1%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 18,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 667,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,108. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

