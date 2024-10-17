Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $60,750.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,220 shares in the company, valued at $73,732,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 502,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 177.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.