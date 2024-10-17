Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $424,123.70 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $424,123.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,982.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $347,400.16.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.8 %

SIG stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,751. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $58,357,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after acquiring an additional 181,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

