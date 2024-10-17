Sivota (LON:SIV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 175822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Sivota Stock Down 53.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £440,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.82.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

