Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.37.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.