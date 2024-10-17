Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

