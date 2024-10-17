SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.
SL Green Realty Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SLG stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
