Smog 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $223,052.10 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $223,052.10 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Smog token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smog Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en.

Smog Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02273787 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $206,347.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

