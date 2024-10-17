Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 92,905 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,896.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $557,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

CSLR opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria comprises 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

